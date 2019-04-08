Firestone Diamonds said on Monday it had recovered a 72 carat yellow, makeable diamond from its Liqhobong mine in Lesotho.

JOHANNESBURG - Firestone Diamonds said on Monday it had recovered a 72 carat yellow, makeable diamond from its Liqhobong mine in Lesotho. It said the stone was recovered together with a 22 carat makeable white one and an 11 carat fancy light-pink diamond. All stones would go on sale at the next tender scheduled for May, the company added.

This is the second c.70 carat stone recovered from the operation this calendar year, after a 70 carat white, makeable diamond which was sold in the March auction.

"It was a good weekend for us, recovering the 72 carat diamond as well as the two smaller, high quality stones from within the northern, lower grade part of the pit," Firestone Diamonds CEO Paul Bosma said.

"These recoveries will certainly assist in supporting the average value of the next sale in May."

Firestone Diamonds said on Monday it had recovered a 72 carat yellow, makeable diamond from its Liqhobong mine in Lesotho.





- African News Agency (ANA)