First National Bank, Sygnia Financial Services, Glacier Financial Solutions ordered to hold Digital Vibes funds

FIRST National Bank, Sygnia Financial Services and Glacier Financial Solutions have been ordered not to allow any transactions involving funds that they hold in connection with the alleged R150m Digital Vibes saga, until the legal review of the tender was completed, the Special Investigating Unit’s principle forensic investigator in the matter, Rajendra Chunilall, said in an affidavit.

Former Health Minister Zweli Mhize and his family, along with others, allegedly benefited from the R150m that Digital Vibes received from a tender from the National Department of Health to conduct a communications campaign for the department.