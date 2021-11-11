First National Bank, Sygnia Financial Services, Glacier Financial Solutions ordered to hold Digital Vibes funds
FIRST National Bank, Sygnia Financial Services and Glacier Financial Solutions have been ordered not to allow any transactions involving funds that they hold in connection with the alleged R150m Digital Vibes saga, until the legal review of the tender was completed, the Special Investigating Unit’s principle forensic investigator in the matter, Rajendra Chunilall, said in an affidavit.
Former Health Minister Zweli Mhize and his family, along with others, allegedly benefited from the R150m that Digital Vibes received from a tender from the National Department of Health to conduct a communications campaign for the department.
Chunilall said no services were provided, fraudulent representations were made to obtain the tender, while the procurement process of the tender was manipulated by officials in the department.
He said the financial institutions, listed as respondents in his affidavit, “hold funds deriving from the impugned transaction originally paid to Digital Vibes by the National Department of Health and have been ordered not to permit any transaction in respect of those funds pending the resolution of this review application.”
