Firstrand earnings grow as credit cycle gains impetus

Firstrand, the parent of FNB and RMB, said headline earnings for the year to June 30 would be at least 576.6 cents in the year to end-June, 2022 or at least 20 percent higher, compared with 480.5 cents the year before. The group said in a trading statement on Friday, earnings per share would also be at least 567.9 cents compared with 476.9 cents the year before.

Firstrand’s share price gained 2.98 percent to R71.10 on the JSE on Friday morning, outstripping a 1.55 percent gain in the JSE Bank Index. The share price as up 27 percent over 12 months. The banks said the credit cycle in South Africa was incrementally gaining impetus, particularly in the retail and commercial segments. Corporate activity was showing stronger momentum, particularly in the last quarter.

“These trends continue to support advances growth, resulting in healthy net interest income,” the bank said. In the UK, advances growth had continued in the vehicle asset finance (VAF) business, with mortgages and asset finance also presenting an ongoing modest uplift in new business origination. Activity levels in the domestic retail, commercial and corporate customer segments increased, with fee and commission income showing a higher growth trajectory.

“This, with strong insurance premium growth and lower claims, is underpinning improved non-interest revenue. Group credit impairments continued to reduce, and non-performing loan (NPL) formation was in line with expectations. The group remained conservatively provisioned due to ongoing uncertainty. Strong capital and liquidity positions were maintained.

