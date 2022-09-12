FirstRand expects its annual earnings to rise

FIRSTRAND, the parent of FNB and RMB, said headline earnings for the year ended June 30, 2022, were expected to increase. In its trading statement for the year ended June 30, 2021, released on Friday, the group said headline earnings per share were expected to be 480.5 cents per share, an increase of between 20% and 25% compared to the prior year, resulting in a range of between 576.6 cents and 600.6c per share.

The group said earnings per share (eps) for the period were also expected to be 476.9c per share, an increase between 20% and 25% compared to the prior year, resulting in a range of between 572.2c and 596.1c per share. "Normalised earnings per share were expected to be 473.3 cents per share, an increase of between 20% and 25% compared to the prior year, resulting in a range of between 567.9 cents per share and 591.6 cents per share," the group said. FirstRand's share price increased by 2.58% on the JSE on Friday, to close at R65.20. This is up by 5.67% in three years.

In its trading statement for the year to June 30, released in June, the bank said the credit cycle in South Africa was incrementally gaining impetus, particularly in the retail and commercial segments. The corporate activity was also showing stronger momentum, particularly in the last quarter. FirstRand will release its final results for the year ended June 30, 2022, on September 15.

