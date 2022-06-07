FirstRand on course for strong earnings growth

FIRSTRAND, the parent of FNB and RMB, said headline earnings for the year to June 30 would be at least 576.6 cents in the year to end-June 2022, or at least 20% higher, compared with 480.5 cents in the year before. The group said in a trading statement on Friday that earnings per share for the period would also be at least 567.9 cents compared with 476.9 cents the year before.

FirstRand’s share price gained 2.98% to R71.10 on the JSE Friday morning, outstripping the 1.55% gain in the JSE Bank Index. The share price has increased 27% over 12 months. The banks said the credit cycle in South Africa was incrementally gaining impetus, particularly in the retail and commercial segments. Corporate activity was also showing stronger momentum, particularly in the last quarter.

“These trends have continued to support advances growth, resulting in healthy net interest income,” the bank said. In the UK, advances growth had continued in the vehicle asset finance business, with mortgages and asset finance also presenting an ongoing modest uplift in new business origination. Activity levels in the domestic retail, commercial and corporate customer segments had increased, with fee and commission income in particular showing a higher growth trajectory.

“This, together with strong insurance premium growth and lower claims, is underpinning an improved non-interest revenue trend. Group credit impairments continued to reduce and non-performing loan formation was in line with expectations. The group remained conservatively provisioned with regards to forward looking provisions due to ongoing uncertainty. Strong capital and liquidity positions were maintained.

