FirstRand recovering strongly post the Covid-19 pandemic

FirstRand, the financial services group comprising FNB, RMB and WesBank, lifted normalised earnings a robust 43 percent in the six months to December 31 but has warned a worsening Ukraine crisis has the ability to derail growth in the months ahead. Most of the growth was attributed to the low base of the prior period that included impairments raised during the Covid-19 pandemic, but which had since been lowered by about R3bn due to improving conditions, including a 12 percent reduction in non-performing retail loans (excluding Aldemore in the UK).

Local banks had to raise steep provisions to cope with higher non-performing loans due to the effects of the pandemic on consumers and businesses, which dampened bank earnings through the pandemic, but this is turning around as economic conditions normalise. FirstRand’s share price was up 3.57 percent to R69.91 yesterday afternoon. The share price has reflected the improving economic conditions post the pandemic, rising 30.3 percent over the past 12 months, rising to a 12 month high on March 1, 2022. “This is a respectable performance. Economic profit has rebounded strongly, and pre-provision operating profit growth was robust. Balance sheet strength is demonstrated in healthy capital and liquidity levels, and conservative provisions have been maintained,” chief executive Alan Pullinger said in a presentation.

The operational performance, excluding impairments, was reflected in 6 percent growth in pre-provision operating profits. The normalised ROE (return on equity), at 20.1 percent, moved further into the group’s target range of 18 percent to 22 percent, as economic conditions started improving in South Africa and the UK as Covid-19 restrictions eased. Net asset value grew 12 percent. An interim dividend of 157 cents (110c) represented a 56 percent payout. The operating businesses, FNB, RMB, WesBank and Aldermore, the financial services group in the UK, were well-positioned to further capitalise on the economic recovery, depending also on the outcome of the “unacceptable” invasion of Ukraine, he said.

The performance in part also reflected a tighter approach to credit adopted through the pandemic, particularly in the retail portfolios, to focus on better-quality, lower-risk credit customers. Pullinger said this was the market where they had identified possible pools of credit that were available versus other customers, and it was also the customers with lower credit risk. However, these customers also came with lower margins, and net interest income (NII) growth was subdued. “The group believes this approach will ensure its operating businesses capture a higher market share of better-quality, lower-risk business, whilst satisfying the credit demand from their customers as incomes recover from the effects of the pandemic,” he said.

Of FirstRand’s businesses, FNB saw its earnings increase 32 percent to R9.56bn, RMB saw earnings increase 15 percent to R3.64bn, Wesbank’s earnings, driven by lower impairments, grew 17 percent to R782m, while the UK operations, driven by solid growth in deposits and customers, grew their interim earnings contribution 44 percent to R1.51bn. Pullinger said FNB remained the largest gatherer of household deposits in South Africa. It also claimed to be the country’s leading digital bank, with 69 percent of retail customers and 79 percent of commercial customers engaging on digital channels. Total monthly logins stood at 143 million. Total transactional volumes grew 12 percent. At FNB, a 7 percent reduction in insurance income was mainly due to the impact of the pandemic, resulting in an increase in mortality and retrenchment claims, partly offset by growth in insurance premiums of 11 percent, driven by healthy sales of life and short-term products.