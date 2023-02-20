Firstwatch Whisky bags double-gold global award

With a host of whisky brands from around the world competing for the top spot at “The 50 Best” World Whisky Awards in New York recently, and an esteemed international judging panel from the world of wine and spirits, coming away with a double gold medal was no small achievement for Firstwatch Whisky. Twelve international judges held a “blind” tasting of thirteen World whiskies where strict tasting rules were applied.

Rated individually on a one to five point-scoring system, with five being the highest, Firstwatch Whisky received the top award – a double gold. “We’re thrilled to receive another accolade and medal to add to our growing collection. It’s particularly rewarding to be acknowledged by such a group of international whisky specialists,” said Firstwatch brand manager Pierre van der Westhuizen. “Firstwatch Whisky is the finest blend of imported rye and cereal grain whiskies, which is then aged locally in charred oak barrels and bottled. This maturation gives Firstwatch Whisky its full rye taste, making it remarkably easy to mix and a winner on every level,” Van der Westhuizen said.

The judges particularly noted its floral aroma flavour profile with a subtle, sweet fruitiness and wooded undertone, together with its rich rye taste and golden glowing amber colour. “It’s always exciting to be recognised in the world spirits’ arena and proves to us that our brand is truly deserving of its slogan ‘Perfectly blended to deliver reward in every sip’,” Westhuizen added. Firstwatch is a Canadian whisky, distilled, blended and matured in Canada before being bottled in South Africa.

