Five SA banks feature of Forbes The World's Best Bans list
DURBAN - Five South African banks were featured on the Forbes The World's Best Banks list with Capitec rated as the best South African bank.
Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to create the list of The World's Best Banks. For the list, Statsita surveyed more than 40000 customers across the world for their opinions on their current and former relationships with banks. The Forbes list includes banks from 24 countries.
General satisfaction and key attributes like trust, fees, digital services and financial advice were the criteria that the banks were rated on.
Some of the banks that were mentioned on the list include Tesco Bank, Virgin Money Holdings, the Bank of Montreal, Bank Australia, ICICI Bank and Standard Chartered Bank amongst others.
The world’s best banks: the future of banking is digital after the coronavirus https://t.co/gf6pfDBaDr pic.twitter.com/X8vMyzgPH8— Forbes (@Forbes) June 8, 2020
Capitec was the highest ranked South Africa bank on the ranking followed by newly launched Tymebank which is South Africa's first fully digital bank. First National Bank (FNB), Nedbank and Bidvest rounds up the top five.
Below is a look at the ranking:
|Ranking
|Name of bank
|Headquarters City
|Headquarters Country
|Employees
|1.
|Capitec
|Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|13333
|2.
|Tymebank
|Johannesburg
|South Africa
|3.
|First National Bank (FNB)
|Johannesburg
|South Africa
|46284
|4.
|Nedbank
|Sandton
|South Africa
|31277
|5.
|Bidvest Bank
|Johannesburg
|South Africa
|1179
Commenting on TymeBank's recognition by Forbes, TymeBank Chief Executive Tauriq Keraan said, "We’re humbled by this acknowledgement".
"To be recognised by such a credible international business authority, a mere 18 months after we launched TymeBank to the public, further reinforces that what we’re doing is having the right impact on customers," added Keeran.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE