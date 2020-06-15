Five SA banks feature of Forbes The World's Best Bans list

DURBAN - Five South African banks were featured on the Forbes The World's Best Banks list with Capitec rated as the best South African bank.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to create the list of The World's Best Banks. For the list, Statsita surveyed more than 40000 customers across the world for their opinions on their current and former relationships with banks. The Forbes list includes banks from 24 countries.

General satisfaction and key attributes like trust, fees, digital services and financial advice were the criteria that the banks were rated on.

Some of the banks that were mentioned on the list include Tesco Bank, Virgin Money Holdings, the Bank of Montreal, Bank Australia, ICICI Bank and Standard Chartered Bank amongst others.