DURBAN - Corporate Traveller, a division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, has announced the launch of a new technology platform, Your.CT, in the South African market. The launch of the technology platform is to mark the celebration of Corporate Traveller's 20th anniversary this year.

YOUR.CT, a new travel technology platform designed to meet the needs of SME corporates, will give travel arrangers, travellers and managers a single access point, via their customised dashboard, to information and functionalities that are relevant to their business travel needs.

This includes pre-trip approval, booking options, profile management, traveller tracking, travel alerts and reports. The platform can be accessed via PC, tablet or mobile device.

Corporate Traveller has partnered on several joint opportunities with SAP Concur, the world’s leading provider of cloud-based integrated travel and expense management services and solutions, to offer the most comprehensive travel solutions to its clients.

Oz Desai, GM Corporate Traveller South Africa said, "Corporate Traveller has grown from a small operation at the back of the Flight Centre Sandton retail store in 1998, to a successful end-to-end travel management company specialising in clients with business travel spend of R1m to R20m per annum".

He added that they don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach and understand the nuances of their business travel requirements better than anyone else.

"That is why our approach to travel management is not only based around the latest technology but also around small teams of highly experienced travel experts with a minimum of five years’ experience providing personal service, support and guidance. Every client is guaranteed to be appointed a dedicated travel manager who offers an end-to-end solution, from quotation to statement," said Desai.

Corporate Traveller's blended approach to travel means they know the value that our service-based business model adds when complemented by technology to drive further efficiencies for our client base.

Technology is critical if we want to provide a truly personal service for our clients. That’s why Corporate Traveller have invested heavily in developing YOUR.CT, a central platform that can be easily customised and tailored to the travel needs of each client.

