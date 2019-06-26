Effective 11th July 2019, Fly Mango will operate two flights a day between Nelson Mandela Bay’s Port Elizabeth Airport and Lanseria International. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - Effective 11th July 2019, Fly Mango will operate two flights a day between Nelson Mandela Bay’s Port Elizabeth Airport and Lanseria International airport aboard Boeing 737-800 series. The service is expected to capture a mix of Visiting Family & Relatives (VFR), business and leisure traveller originating around Greater Johannesburg, the Gauteng province and beyond. Lanseria International Airport offers a gateway to the North, which covers ‘the cradle of humankind and Sun City.

This will further expand and diversify Port Elizabeth’s destination offering in our quest to build a true industrial, lifestyle and living city. From the onset, our Airlift strategy identified Lanseria as one of the “low hanging opportunities”, and within one year, we have managed to secure the air travel link.

Furthermore, we understand that airlift is critical for seamless flow of trade and tourism, thus our Airlift strategy has identified Kruger Mpumalanga including the catchment, Zimbabwe, and Namibia as the potential markets the collective (the City, ECDC, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, and ACSA) will be pursuing to link with Nelson Mandela Bay in the next 12 to 24 months/

The addition of a new destination is a result of a collaborative airlift work between the City, Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, Lanseria International Airport and Airports Company South Africa, operated by Mango Airlines to offer travellers an alternative point linking Gauteng province with Nelson Mandela Bay.

Marelize Labuschagne, acting Chief Executive at Mango Airlines said, "We are very excited to finally launch this route – an enormous amount of work has been done to increase our network out of Lanseria. This additional route is a win for both cities, and Mango is privileged to be a part of boosting local tourism. At a time when our economy needs stimulating Mango has set its sights on unlocking the immense social and economic value that tourism provides".

Labuschagne added, "We are expecting that the route will capture a combination of business and leisure travellers originating from the Southern and Northern parts of Johannesburg, the wider Gauteng province and beyond. Port Elizabeth is the gateway to the Garden Route and a highly populated tourist area so we are expecting this to be a popular network choice".

"With Quarter one of 2019 showing favourable growth on the domestic travel front, the latest Mango route will further enhance our plans to increase domestic travel," said South African Tourism Acting Chief Executive, Sthembiso Dlamini.

"This route is a great opportunity to showcase the wonderful tourism experiences and products in the Eastern Cape and Nelson Mandela Bay areas with the region growing as an Ocean Safari destination," concluded Dlamini.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE