FlySafair closes all business operations for 21-day lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - South African airline, FlySafair has announced that they will be closing all business operations during the national lockdown period.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the national lockdown on 23 March in order to stem of the spread of coronavirus in the country.

FlySafair has joined a number of other local airlines and businesses who have taken this stance.





FlySafair said in a statement that the airline will operate its final flights before the shutdown comes into effect on Wednesday 25 March 2020 and aims to resume operations on the morning of 20 April 2020 following a lifting of the lock-down by Government.





“We started FlySafair on 16 October 2014 and have flown every day since, we never envisaged a circumstance that would have to halt operations. Globally, we are in unprecedented times and we believe that the decision taken by our President is the correct one, and we are fully supportive of all efforts undertaken to curb the spread of this virus in our country,” said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.





"Customers who have existing flights booked during this period are welcome to make penalty-free changes to alternative dates, either before or after the lockdown. Customers seeking refunds must exchange their reservations to a flight voucher. All eligible bookings will then later be assessed to and converted to cash if requested. These processes can all be done on the FlySafair website at www.flysafair.co.za," FlySafair said in a statement.





“We have a large number of customers to assist, and very limited time to do so, before the lockdown commences, so our focus at this point is to build tools and provide guidance that will allow customers to self-service. We encourage passengers to monitor our website for regular updates,” Gordon continued.





The airline has decided that it will temporarily close its ticket sales desks, call center, WhatsApp channel and social media accounts during the lockdown period.





FlySafair staff will be on leave during the period in question and will therefore attend to all issues that arise once business has commenced following the lockdown period.





FlySafair said that their primary objective right now is to look after their customers, employees, and partners, while playing their part to ensure that our country emerges from this lockdown in a healthier position.





Flights may still be booked online at www.flysafair.co.za for departures commencing 20 April 2020.



