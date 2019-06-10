FlySafair passengers can now say “howdy” to a faster, more efficient check-in process, thanks to the airline’s newly introduced Check-in Rangers. Photo: File

DURBAN - FlySafair passengers can now say “howdy” to a faster, more efficient check-in process, thanks to the airline’s newly introduced Check-in Rangers. Wearing distinctive pink Stetsons, to kick off the campaign until Friday the 14th of June and thereafter swapping them out for distinctive pink sashes, the rangers are equipped with two printing devices in holsters, a tag generator and a check-in machine.

This allows them to print passengers’ boarding passes and tag their bags, at the same time, so that they can drop their bags directly at the check-in desk, and head to security without any fuss. This effectively opens up more counters for bag drops, and enables the airline to serve its passengers quicker.

FlySafair’s Head of Sales and Distribution; Kirby Gordon said, "Our innovative IT team has been working tirelessly to get this process off the ground, and we’re proud that we’re finally able to implement it at our airports, to the benefit of our customers. We needed a way for passengers to find the rangers as quickly and as easily as possible at the airport, hence the sashes and the holsters".

The Check-in Rangers are just one of the many innovations that have been launched by the airline, and follows on the heels of the WhatsApp boarding passes for its online check-in passengers, which has been a massive hit with the public.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE