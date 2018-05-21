CAPE TOWN - FlySafair which had South Africans in a frenzy last week after selling 30 000 R4 tickets has this week launched a free-flights promotion for children under the age of 12 years old, during the June school vacation.

The free-flight for kids which will is running until May 25 allows individuals to book flights for kids up from June 1 until June 30th, reports Business Insider. This special promotion is in light of youth month this June, said Flysafair's head of sales and distribution, Kirby Gordon.

However, despite the claim that the flight is free for kids, certain conditions apply. Individuals are liable to pay airport taxes and checked luggage which can be approximately R127 a flight, said Gordon.

Meanwhile, the R4 flight deal that Flysafair ran last week which included all taxes and VAT was not well received by customers. Hours after FlySafair put up their R4 flight deal sale offering 30 000 customers the chance to to book flights, irate users have to taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the promotion, labelling it a "marketing scam".

The tickets were available from 9:00 am on Thursday but were sold out around 12:00 pm. Business Report participated in the flight deal but unfortunately we were left in the waiting room.

Picture: Flysafair. (Screengrab).

The Waiting Room‘ facility, was designed to protect the website against the heavy traffic demand. which they achieved as the site did not crash.

In previous years, FlySafair had similar sales in 2015 and 2016 but they costed R1 and R2 respectively and their site would crash due to the heavy traffic they had received.

Trending on Twitter with the #Flysafair, users are calling the airline out accusing them of false advertising. Some are calling the deal a marketing scam and have said that they want proof that 30 000 people were given tickets.

