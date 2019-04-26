FlySafair has reached another milestone in just under five years, it now employs over 1000 people, four times the number it started with. Picture: Supplied.

DURBAN - FlySafair has reached another milestone in just under five years, it now employs over 1000 people, four times the number it launched with in October 2014. Elmar Conradie, Chief Executive at Safair Operations and FlySafair said, "When FlySafair launched in 2014 with a 260-strong team, we couldn’t have envisioned the creation of 820 new jobs within five years. We did, however, see a great opportunity in the South African market to make a difference. Not only have we opened the skies to more than 8 million fliers, we’ve created employment opportunities for South Africans from all walks of life, both directly and through our partner network".

One such organisation is at First Car Rental. Melissa Nortje, Executive Head: Strategy, Development and Marketing at the organisation said, "FlySafair’s growth over the last few years has allowed us to push more volume through existing branches, creating both job security and the ability to serve customers more efficiently. Given that all FlySafair renters arrive in the same plane, at the same time, we are also able to continue the customer satisfaction journey".

Since launch, FlySafair has single-handedly disrupted South Africa’s aviation industry. Due to its low fares, air travel has become accessible to more South Africans. People who would never have considered air travel - now can - making FlySafair’s journey one of diversity and inclusion and a true South African success story.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), South Africa’s travel and tourism industry contributed 1.5 million jobs and R425.8 billion to the economy in 2018, making it the largest tourism economy in Africa. It is estimated that by 2028, almost 2.1 million jobs will be created by travel and tourism, 11.1 percent of the country’s total employment.

As this trend continues, FlySafair is ideally placed to boost both employment and tourism in South Africa.

