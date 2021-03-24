FNB acquires Selpal

FIRST National Bank (FNB) said yesterday it had acquired fintech company Selpal to accelerate financial inclusion in the townships. Selpal operates specifically in townships and rural areas. Selpal merchants are equipped with a point-of-sale device that enables them to view, order, pay for and sell stock, including value-added services such as airtime, without having to leave their shops. The chief executive of FNB Business, Gordon Little, said Selpal had an integrated system that connected informal retailers, such as spaza shops, with suppliers, wholesalers and manufacturers of fast moving consumer goods. The chief executive of FNB, Jacques Celliers, said: “Community-based businesses have an important role to play in driving economic activity and creating employment opportunities in townships and rural areas in South Africa. As the banking sector, we can help facilitate this by accelerating financial inclusion through tailored financial services to elevate and develop these businesses.”

FNB said that, considering the cash-intensive nature of this market, it was leveraging its cash handling infrastructure to enable Selpal seamlessly to facilitate payments between stakeholders in the supply chain. This also solved the challenge of security and convenience for all participants along this supply chain, it said.

Little said data and insights gathered through the devices would be highly instrumental in helping the FNB to develop more relevant products and solutions in the near future for the informal sector - that is, card/QR payment acceptance, access to credit and various insurance products – helping to grow and develop community-based businesses in a similar way that most formal businesses are able to via the formal financial system.

“This will further enable us to make better informed credit and product decisions, making it easier to facilitate lending through the ability to measure performance, track and gather information on the business’s activity over a reasonable time period. As our knowledge and understanding of this market matures, we will be able to provide more value to these valuable small businesses in future,” he said.

BUSINESS REPORTER ONLINE