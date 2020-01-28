DURBAN - FNB cellphone banking customers can now track their spending activities, view available funds and their FNB credit status.
The expansion of FNB’s nav» Money solution will help customers bring their money to life and improve their financial fitness.The nav» solutions were first launched on the FNB App and include nav» Money, nav» Home, nav» Car, and nav» Wellness; all intended to help customers manage a range of needs.
"Research that we’ve conducted shows that tracking spending with the view of spending less or finding ways to ‘waste’ less money is one of the top financial goals for 2 in 3 of clients across all income groups. This is even more important for lower income clients and why the nav» Money functionality on cellphone banking is so important to help clients stay on top of their spending," said Jolandé Duvenage, nav» Chief Executive.
Some of the features on nav» Money on cellphone banking include the following:
Track my spend