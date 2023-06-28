FNB and MTN announce network collaboration to further accelerate access to telco and internet services

FNB and MTN have announced a strategic network collaboration aimed at accelerating access to reliable telecommunications and internet services for customers who use FNB Connect.

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB, said, “We are pleased to join forces with MTN to deliver even greater value to all our customers. This collaboration is consistent with our efforts to leverage reliable network infrastructure in the market to accelerate our delivery of cost-effective data and voice plans and other ICT services.

“Telecommunications and ICT services are central to the integrated value propositions we offer our customers across financial and lifestyle services. Our ability to help customers manage both their finances and telco need through our trusted single digital platform is unique, consistent with our aim to provide helpful, easily accessible, and innovative solutions.”

He said reliable connectivity was a powerful enabler for individuals, families and businesses.