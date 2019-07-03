From 01 July 2019, FNB eBucks Rewards members will be able to book domestic and international flights through the FNB app. Photo: File

DURBAN - From 01 July 2019, FNB eBucks Rewards members will be able to book domestic and international flights through the FNB app. The bank is the first to offer this service, providing customers with the safety and convenience of paying via FNB Pay on the FNB App.

Customers will now be able to pay for all their travel needs via this seamless and secure payment system on the FNB App. FNB customers who book and pay for flights via the FNB App never have to expose their card details to 3rd parties or other websites.

Raj Makanjee, Chief Executive of FNB Retail said said in a statement: "The travel offering emphasises our commitment to addressing the needs of customers through a trusted, safer and convenient platform. The proposition significantly expands the value we give customers and their families, in line with our focus on family banking".

Makanjee stated that the travel feature expands the suite of services under the eBucks tab and a useful guide on how customers can earn more eBucks, amongst other things.

FNB & RMB Private Bank customers can expect discounts of up to 40 percent off on domestic and international flights. They will also have the ability to manage bookings, view their discounts and maintain family profiles on the app.

Important changes to eBucks Travel include:

1. No minimum eBucks amount required to qualify for discounts when booking flights on eBucks Travel. Members will qualify for discounts using eBucks, an FNB/RMB Private Bank card or a combination of both.

2. Each person in your family with a qualifying FNB account, will now get their own Discounted Flight Allocation:

Domestic Flights: Each family member will get 16 one-way economy or 8 return economy flight allocations per year

International Flights: Each family member will get 2 return economy / premium economy flight allocations OR 1 return business flight allocation per year

3. Your spouse and children will continue to qualify on the main member’s discounts of up to 40 percent off on flights with eBucks Travel, if both you and your spouse hold the same qualifying FNB/RMB Private Bank Cheque, Credit or Fusion Account or are on the Spousal pricing option.

4. To qualify, the main member’s spouse must also be part of their FNB/RMB Private Bank Family Banking Profile and the main member’s eBucks Traveller Profile.

5. As a main eBucks member, you will still qualify for discounts when booking for yourself without being on the spousal pricing option.



eBucks Rewards Chief Executive, Johan Moolman said in a statement: "Booking, paying and managing flights for yourself, your family or even your friends has really become easy to do on the FNB App. FNB customers can now compare flights, get discounts as well as get additional Slow lounge visits all when using the FNB App. We look forward to expanding on this and providing even more value to our customers".

To access and start using Flights on app, customers must have an existing eBucks account and have the latest version of the FNB/RMB Private Bank app.

Follow these steps to book your flights on app:

1. Log in to the FNB app on your smartphone

2. Select the Flights icon under eBucks and follow the prompts.



RMB Private Banking clients should follow the same instructions through their RMB Private Bank app

Source: FNB

