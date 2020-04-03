FNB Connect slashes data prices by up to 55%, gives 1GB free data during lockdown

DURBAN – FNB Connect has announced it would be reducing data prices by up to 55 percent, in April 2020 and will double customers’ data on their Lifestyle plans without any price increase.

This weekend, FNB Connect customers will also be getting 1GB of free data during the national lockdown, with a validity period of 30 days. This lockdown data allocation is in addition to the Free Connect allocations that customers with qualifying transactional accounts receive monthly.

Shadrack Palmer product head at FNB Connect said: "In our efforts to provide our customers with more value for their money, we’ve reduced our mobile data prices and doubled the data bundles on most of our Lifestyle plans, to give our customers more reason to connect anywhere and anytime. This is needed now more than even, as South Africans are observing the 21-day national lockdown, with many strapped for cash during these challenging times."

The new data prices and doubling of the Lifestyle plans are to be repriced as follows:

Source: FNB





"Since the launch of our Free Connect offering in July 2019, we’ve tried to remain consistent to see how best we can incentivise our customers when they need it most. As FNB Connect, we understand the pressures customers are facing financially and are committed to providing better value at every opportunity," said Palmer.

Recently, FNB said their aim was to ensure that all our customers could continue keeping their financial affairs in order through this difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic.