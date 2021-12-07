FNB Connect, Vox Telecom partner to launch fibre solution to help SMEs
FNB Connect, FNB’s mobile virtual network operator, has partnered with local internet service provider Vox Telecom to launch a fibre solution to help small, medium enterprises (SMEs) with their telecommunications needs.
FNB Connect Vox Fibre for Business was available to all FNB Business account holders, including sole proprietors, while the software vouchers were available to all FNB and RMB Private Bank customers.
Pricing began at R1 499 for a symmetrical 10Mbps uncapped package, which included uncapped voice calls and five non-geographic numbers.
All FNB and RMB Private Bank customers would also find new software vouchers to buy directly on the app.
FNB chief executive Jacques Celliers said, “The introduction of fibre is premised on our belief that effective, high-speed, reliable, and secure telco services are critical to running a successful business. Furthermore, the software and productivity tools will provide value and convenience to our customers, enabling them to access a wide range of services on a single digital platform," Celliers said.
In the last year, Covid-19 has compelled businesses and individuals to embrace digitisation and hybrid ways of working. -
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE