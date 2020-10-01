FNB customers can now use QR code payments on Speedpoint devices

DURBAN - FNB customers can now make QR code payments (Scan to Pay) on all FNB’s standalone point of sale terminals (Speedpoint® devices).

FNB’s market leader position, digital footprint and scale will ensure that a significant number of consumers and merchants benefit from this solution.

The introduction of QR code payments on all Speedpoint devices is a part of FNB’s ongoing expansion of its payments ecosystem and integrated App-based QR code, aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital payment solutions in the country.

Thokozani Dlamini, FNB Merchant Services CEO, said that given the challenges we are currently facing globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was essential that we fast-track the rollout of QR code payments for enhanced convenience and safety. QR Code acceptance forms part of our overall contactless payment solutions providing customers with convenient and choice when making payment via FNB Speedpoint® devices at merchants throughout South Africa. Any compatible QR Code payments app can be used to Scan to Pay, a convenient and safe alternative to a bank card.

“Added to the cost effective, convenient and efficient payment process of contactless payments, both consumers and merchants will have peace of mind from a safety perspective, as physical contact will be limited. Moreover, this solution will help us in driving wider financial inclusion and acceptance – helping consumers move away from cash,” added Dlamini.