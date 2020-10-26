FNB customers can replace lost or stolen bank cards in Shoprite and Checkers stores

DURBAN – FNB has partnered with Shoprite to allow FNB Easy Pay As You Use and Smart Option account holders to replace lost or stolen bank cards in Shoprite and Checkers stores across South Africa. This allows FNB customers to have another convenient channel to replace their bank cards. FNB Retail and Private Banking customers can also make free [email protected]® withdrawals at Shoprite and Checkers. “This partnership with FNB is the latest of a number of financial services innovations, products and services introduced by the Shoprite Group in line with our aim of making basic banking functionalities accessible and convenient, and to better serve our customers,” said Jean Olivier, general manager: Financial Services for the Shoprite Group. FNB Easy chief executive, Philani Potwana said, “The ability to replace a lost or stolen card in-store will provide our customers with much-needed convenience at a point of sale where they do their day-to-day shopping. We also recommend that customers use our digital banking channels such as App to temporarily block or cancel their lost or stolen cards.

“While initially only being made available to Easy Pay As You Use and Smart customers we will look to potentially extend these solutions in future, to benefit all FNB customers including those utilising our no monthly account fee Easy Zero account.

When a customer acquires their Easy bank card at a Shoprite or Checkers, they can link and activate the card using our Cellphone Banking.“

To activate the card via Cellphone Banking, the customer can use any cellphone to dial *120*321#; enter in their secure pin/ “mo-pin” and follow the quick and easy steps to start banking instantly.

Earlier this month, FNB announced customers could now make QR code payments (Scan to Pay) on all FNB’s standalone point of sale terminals (Speedpoint® devices).

According to the bank, the introduction of QR code payments on all Speedpoint devices is a part of FNB’s ongoing expansion of its payments ecosystem and integrated App-based QR code.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE