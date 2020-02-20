DURBAN – The usage of video and music streaming services is growing significantly in South Africa as consumers look for ways to be entertained at a fraction cost.
FNB has revealed that in the last 12 months to January 2020, its customers have paid close to R500 million in subscription and gift card purchases from Netflix, Showmax and Spotify.
Typically, subscription fees to such services can range from approximately R59 to R170 per month. The bank said it recorded a consistent month-on-month increase in the number of customers who use these services.
Spotify's ad free experience costs R59.99 or users can use it for free with the ads while a Netflix can cost a minimum of R99 a month. The standard Showmax package costs R99.
Chief Executive of FNB Retail, Raj Makanjee said that the increasing use of content-on-demand platforms is not surprising as consumers are constantly looking for ways to stretch every Rand and manage their money a lot better.