FNB customers to get discounts of up to 40% on all local flights - but there is a deadline

FNB’s eBucks Rewards is offering qualifying customers discounts from 5% up to 40% on all local flights booked via eBucks Travel on the FNB and/or RMB Private Bank apps. Qualifying FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can enjoy these discounts when booking flight tickets from any local airline between October 15 and November 15 2021, according to the company.

WHAT IS THE CATCH? Customers need to qualify for eBucks Rewards to enjoy this limited offer and flight discounts will be dependent on the member’s reward level at the time of booking the flight. eBucks Rewards chief executive Johan Moolman says, “The travel sector is among the worst affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. We would like to boost the economy through local travel, and see it fit to offer our customers discounts on all local flights purchased via the FNB App until November 15 of this year. We encourage all FNB and RMB Private Bank customers who are looking at flying locally to use the app to maximise their savings from these discounts, paying or part paying in eBucks, and to put together the most convenient flight itinerary, whether it’s using a single airline or multiple airlines. The discounts will also be applied to qualifying spouses/partners and children as well.”