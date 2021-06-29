FNB expands Smart IDs and passports collection service to KwaZulu-Natal

FNB customers in KwaZulu-Natal can collect their Smart ID cards and passports in partnership with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA). The bank’s customers in KZN can apply via the Department of Home Affairs’ online booking system and then collect their Smart IDs and Passports at the FNB Cornubia branch.

All of South Africa’s biggest banks offer the E-Home Affairs services at some of their branches, except for Capitec. FNB Points of Presence chief executive Lee-Anne van Zyl said: “We are thrilled to add yet another branch outside of Gauteng to expand our reach. This collaboration and partnership with the Department of Home Affairs provides a great framework to improve essential infrastructures that unlock access to profound new social and economic opportunities such as education, employment, financial services, mobile communication, voting and travel.” The expansion to the Cornubia branch is FNB’s third branch outside Gauteng to offer the service.

The service is available across seven branches: Merchant Place (Gauteng)

Centurion Lifestyle (Gauteng)

Lynnwood (Gauteng)

Greenpoint (Western Cape)

Burgersfort (Limpopo)

The Glen (Gauteng)

Cornubia (KwaZulu-Natal) “To date, we have issued 267 800 Smart ID cards and passports since the inception of the partnership. This is made up of 128 010 Smart ID Cards and 139 790 passports that have been issued via our branches,” Van Zyl said. The booking process for ID and passport documents is facilitated through the Department of Home Affairs’ online booking portal eChannel which captures the applicant’s personal details.