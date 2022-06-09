FNB expands store footprint as it gets rid of diesel guzzling generators

LENDER FNB yesterday highlighted that it was expanding its store footprint while trying to lessen its carbon footprint in its branches. It said it was reducing its reliance on diesel-powered generators as backup power during loadshedding and has already replaced the need for diesel-powered generators in more than 200 branches, with approximately another 200 branches set to be equipped with lithium-ion and UPS solutions within the next year to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

It has also installed LED lighting in new branches and was retrofitting existing branches with LED lighting to enable a significant reduction in electricity consumption. Electricity and fuel costs in South Africa have soared amid rising inflation and SA Inc has stepped up efforts to reduce power consumption amid an increasing high inflation environment. Banks are also under immense pressure by shareholder activists to reduce their carbon footprint and tighten up their investment strategy in line with ESG best practices.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, the CEO of FNB Points of Presence, said, “It’s our collective responsibility to ensure that we play our role in saving electricity, but more importantly, to be mindful of our impact on the environment.” FNB recently revealed plans to continuously modernise its branches, with an emphasis on digitisation, improved client service and optimal cash solutions for customers. FNB said it had built nine new branches in local markets or communities and refurbished 53 branches in the current financial year, with another three new branches under construction and another 34 refurbishments in the works. In the financial year 2023, FNB said it intended to open 27 new community branches and renovate 90 others.

