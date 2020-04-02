FNB has announced a new eBucks partner, Clicks
DURBAN - FNB's partnership with Clicks will allow eBucks customers to earn and spend eBucks at Clicks stores and online.
FNB and RMB Private Bank customers will be able to earn up to 15 percent back in eBucks on total purchases, when they shop in-store or online at Clicks and pay with their qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank Cards.
"We are expanding our partner ecosystem to make it easier and convenient for our members to stretch their wallet, especially during these tough economic times,” South Africans are feeling the economic strain, and we want to help as much as possible by enabling them to earn and spend eBucks in multiple ways so they can stretch their rands even further," said Raj Makanjee, Chief Executive of FNB Retail.
Members of the eBucks programme will automatically earn eBucks when paying with their FNB cards; however, they will need to present their eBucks card to pay for purchases using eBucks in-store, or make use of the Pay in eBucks functionality on the FNB App. Members may choose eBucks as a payment method on the Clicks App or Online store.
"As a pharmacy retail chain providing affordable pharmacy, healthcare and essential beauty products and solutions, we are continuously looking at ways to provide more value, convenience and rewards for our customers, and eBucks is a perfect fit," said Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer.
"With over 650 Clicks stores nationwide, we believe this partnership supports what we stand for which is offering customers more convenience, more locations, and ultimately more rewards," concluded Johan Moolman Chief Executive of eBucks Rewards.
FNB also recently partnered with Mr D Food for its eBucks rewards programme. Similarly to Clicks, customers can earn and spend eBucks when ordering from the Mr D Food App with their qualifying FNB/RMB Private Bank Accounts. Members of eBucks programme can earn and spend only available on the Mr D Food App
FNB's eBucks Rewards made it into the top five most-used loyalty programmes in South Africa according to the latest findings of the 2019/20 Truth and BrandMapp Loyalty Landscape Whitepaper.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE