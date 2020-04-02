FNB has announced a new eBucks partner, Clicks

DURBAN - FNB's partnership with Clicks will allow eBucks customers to earn and spend eBucks at Clicks stores and online.

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers will be able to earn up to 15 percent back in eBucks on total purchases, when they shop in-store or online at Clicks and pay with their qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank Cards.

"We are expanding our partner ecosystem to make it easier and convenient for our members to stretch their wallet, especially during these tough economic times,” South Africans are feeling the economic strain, and we want to help as much as possible by enabling them to earn and spend eBucks in multiple ways so they can stretch their rands even further," said Raj Makanjee, Chief Executive of FNB Retail.

Members of the eBucks programme will automatically earn eBucks when paying with their FNB cards; however, they will need to present their eBucks card to pay for purchases using eBucks in-store, or make use of the Pay in eBucks functionality on the FNB App. Members may choose eBucks as a payment method on the Clicks App or Online store.

"As a pharmacy retail chain providing affordable pharmacy, healthcare and essential beauty products and solutions, we are continuously looking at ways to provide more value, convenience and rewards for our customers, and eBucks is a perfect fit," said Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer.