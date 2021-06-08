FNB helps elderly customers register for vaccines on government’s electronic registration portal

FNB has heeded the call from Business for South Africa’s (B4SA) for businesses to assist the government in registering the elderly for vaccination against Covid-19.

FNB will be helping customers 60 years and above to voluntarily register on the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System self-registration portal.

The company said qualifying elderly customers who wanted to register and needed help could be assisted via any of FNB’s 600 or so branches nationwide that operate from Monday to Saturday, or at any of its 37 branches that open on Sundays for limited hours.

FNB Points of Presence chief executive Lee-Anne van Zyl said elderly customers who were able to register on their own or with the assistance of family members, should do so at home. However, elderly customers who were unable to register on their own would be assisted at an FNB branch.

“FNB staff will be on hand to help to qualify elderly customers to register via our digital zones and mobile devices we use for normal banking services. We remind customers to also bring their ID and proof of address for registration assistance,” said Van Zyl.

“As a corporate citizen, we have a responsibility to help efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19. While vaccination remains a voluntary choice, we believe that vaccination coupled with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols is key to minimising the impact of this pandemic.

“We urge our elderly customers who choose to register via an FNB branch to wear a mask and follow safety protocols.”

