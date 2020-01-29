FNB will be owning Wednesdays by introducing Akulaleki Wednesdays with Happy Data Hour and KFC vouchers for FNB Easy Account holders. Photo: File

DURBAN - FNB will be owning Wednesdays by introducing Akulaleki Wednesdays with Happy Data Hour and KFC vouchers for FNB Easy Account holders. The bank will be running a series of experiences at campuses across the country to provide students with easy and fun tips on how to navigate their money, enjoy and live their best lives whilst studying.

"As a student coming into a completely new environment, you need all the help you can get. The FNB Easy Account with Zero monthly account fee automatically gives customers access to the FNB ecosystem where they can maximise on different benefits and learn how to make money work for them during their student years and beyond," said Philani Potwana, Chief Executive of Easy segment, FNB.

Giving students the safety and convenience to bank anywhere and anytime, the banking App offers industry-leading solutions such as FNB Pay, Geo Payments, Scan to Pay, Tap to Pay and Smart inContact.

The FNB App also gives customers free access to unique benefits and features such as free subscription to The Entertainer with 2 for 1 offers on food and drinks at great hang-out places, and nav>>, offering customers helpful lifestyle solutions.