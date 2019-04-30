Amman Muhammad, Chief Executive of FNB Islamic Banking. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - FNB Islamic Banking has been awarded "Best Islamic Banking Window in South Africa for 2019" at the Global Business Outlook Awards. The awards recognise and reward excellence in businesses that display innovation, creativity and the drive to create value within the global business community.

The Islamic Banking Window category assessed FNB Islamic Banking’s overall commitment to Shari’ah compliance and social responsibility. The awards committee also considered the general innovation in products and services, as well as adherence to the best practices of the global Islamic financial services industry.

"We are truly honoured to be named the Best Islamic Banking Window in South Africa for 2019 by Global Business Outlook. This is testament to the lengths FNB Islamic Banking has gone to create industry-leading Islamic banking solutions that cater for our customers’ specific Shari'ah compliant banking requirements," said Amman Muhammad, Chief Executive of FNB Islamic Banking.

The accolade demonstrates the growing stature of Islamic finance in Southern Africa and the broader African continent.

Muhammad added, "As the first commercial bank in South Africa to have offered Islamic banking services, we continue to pride ourselves as a leading innovator in the financial and banking sector, with a focus on providing convenient, simplified and market leading banking solutions that are compliant with Shari’ah principles".

FNB has also won the Best Islamic Banking Window awards for 2017 & 2018 consecutively at the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

"We remain dedicated to driving innovation and incorporating cutting edge technology in the provision of a world-class Islamic banking value proposition to our customers," concluded Muhammad.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE