FNB IT teams working on fixing digital banking issues after users complain

DURBAN - FNB has announced through its Twitter page that some of the functionality on its digital platforms is unavailable. "We are aware that some of our functionality is temporarily unavailable. Our IT teams are working to restore the affected functionality," said the bank in it's tweet. According to users, when they tried to the app they would receive a message that said that the system was unavailable and the users should try again later. The bank has apologised to its customers for any inconvenience caused.

We are aware that some of our functionality is temporarily unavailable. Our IT teams are working to restore the affected functionality.



We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. — FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) June 8, 2020

FNB customers have taken to Twitter to complain about the problems that they are experinecing in using the FNB includng issues purchasing airtime on the app. Another user complained that there was problem with FNB Connect and that he was unable to make calls or use the internet.

The issue with the FNB app was affecting people who wanted to purchased electricity to through the app.

According the tweets, the problem with the FNB app started yesterday.

Here are some of the ocmplaints from FNB users:

The FNB app is down and I’m running out of data 😭😭💔 — Grootmankazi (@Leigh_Lupindo) June 7, 2020

#FNB is offline to purchase electricity since last night 🤦🏽‍♀️ I will be lighting a candle soon. How to start a Monday! 🤨 — Samantha Hendricks (@samhendricksZA) June 8, 2020

@FNBSA I have been unable to buy Airtime for my FNBConnect sim for 24hrs due to your FNB Connect technical issue. Have you any idea as to when this will be sorted out as your call centre have no idea? #FNBnotConnected #wishicouldmakeaphonecall pic.twitter.com/lcLgU2nGTg — John Brinkman (@sc00bs) June 8, 2020

