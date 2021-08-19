FNB launches ESG-focused ETNs options

FIRST NATIONAL Bank (FNB) has launched three exchange-traded notes (ETNs) with an environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus to augment the range of successful globally focused ETNs it launched late last year. About 3 million people save or invest with FNB. Late last year, FNB launched a range of ETNs that offered local investors exposure to Amazon, Netflix, Apple and Microsoft.

Instead of offering exposure to single global brands, the three new ETNs provide investors with access to a basket of global organisations involved in the sustainable development fields of clean energy, water supply and security, and low carbon emissions, FNB Wealth and Investments and Ashburton chief executive Sizwe Nxedlana said in a statement yesterday. The first ETN provides exposure to the iShares Global Water (UCITS) exchange-traded fund (ETF), which tracks the performance of an index of 50 of the largest global companies engaged in water-related activities and operations. The second ETN has a clean energy focus and provides investors with exposure to the iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF, which tracks the return of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The third new ETN tracks the performance of the UBS MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF, which invests in stocks in the MSCI World SRI Low Carbon Select 5 percent Issuer Capped Total Return Net Index.