JOHANNESBURG - First National Bank said on Tuesday it had launched a new digital app-based entrepreneurship learning programme and a non-fee bank account in response to the barriers faced by small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa.
Fundaba, a free interactive e-learning platform developed inside the FNB banking app, comprises multimedia content such as videos, podcasts, quizzes, templates and tools for all FNB customers to learn about entrepreneurship and running a business.
The bank said it had conducted extensive research and worked with hundreds of local business owners and mentors to provide users with critical knowledge and practical help as they navigate the journey from incubating a business idea, to starting, running and growing one in South Africa.
SMEs can also actively share and provide feedback on various educational chapters to constantly increase the effectiveness and relevance of the content.
"It is the business owners in this country who inspire us daily to innovate and find meaningful solutions that are truly impacting on the day-to-day running of their businesses and bottom line," FNB Business CEO Mike Vacy-Lyle said.