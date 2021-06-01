FNB launches new Aspire bank account

As part of its annual review effective 1 July 2021, FNB is launching a new FNB Aspire bank account for middle-income customers to replace FNB Gold.

FNB Retail chief executive Raj Makanjee said: “We are transforming our FNB Gold to FNB Aspire, with a monthly account fee that’s reduced from R109 to R99 for customers who earn between R180 000 and R450 000 per annum”.

According to Makanjee, Aspire offers exceptional value to individuals and families, including a 50 percent reduction in spousal monthly account fee and up to R310 back in monthly eBucks with no rewards levels.

Monthly fees for Entry Market accounts are unchanged for another year while Easy Zero and Easy PAYU cash withdrawals at FNB ATMs have been reduced from R8 per R1 000 (up to R2 000) to R7 per R1 000 (up to R2 000).

FNB has also zero rated several fees including third-party payments and InContact SMSes.

Seniors get one free branch cash deposit and individual customers on Easy Smart, Aspire, Premier and Private Clients get two free eWallets sends a month while FNB Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank get unlimited free sends.

Other changes on eBucks Earn Rule plus FNB Connect:

Easy Smart customers get a R500 Shoprite/Checkers/uSave voucher a year when they spend and save with FNB or have FNB Funeral Cover or FNB Life Insurance.

Easy Smart customers can get up to R150 back in eBucks every month when they spend at selected retail partners.

PAYU customers will earn rewards and a weekly coupon on selected food items at Shoprite/Checkers/uSave.

Customers who only hold an FNB Aspire Credit Card will get two complimentary Slow Lounge visits when they book with eBucks Travel.

Easy Smart customers get data, voice minutes and SMSes every month on their FNB Connect SIM with an extra 300MB of data when they top up their FNB Connect SIM with R51 or more during the month.

FNB Aspire customers receive data, voice minutes and SMSes every month on their FNB Connect with an extra 500MB of data when they top up their FNB Connect SIM with R100 or more during the month.

eBucks Earn Rule changes plus FNB Connect:

Spend and Earn up to 15 percent back in eBucks at iStore.

Choose to pay monthly account fees with eBucks using the FNB App.

Unlock an Avis Car Hire discount of up to 40 percent off when booking flights on the FNB App.

Qualifying FNB Connect customers can data, voice minutes and SMSes each month.

Customers get data, voice minutes and SMSes every month on their FNB Connect SIM.

BUSINESS REPORT