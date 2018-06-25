CAPE TOWN - First National Bank has been named the best Digital Bank in SA, according to Columinate South Africa’s 2018 SITEisfaction report.





The report has revealed that customers banking on FNB’s Digital channels currently have the most gratifying user experience.





FNB dominated overall customer satisfaction metrics on both the Best Mobile Banking and Best Internet Banking categories.





Giuseppe Virgillito, Head of Banking App at FNB says “We are honoured to once again be recognised as the best Digital Bank in South Africa. Digital Banking remains a core strategic pillar for the bank, both from an enablement and convenience perspective. Our customers not only appreciate a consistent user experience, but also getting access to a secure digital platform that allows them to effortlessly cater for their holistic banking needs.”





“We continue to reach important milestones in our digital migration journey as more customers become accustomed to our award-winning Banking App, Online and Cellphone Banking channels. However, what is even more gratifying is to get direct feedback on our customers’ satisfaction with the hard work we put in to provide them with a seamless banking experience,” adds Virgillito.





The SITEisfaction report insights on customers’ satisfaction levels with FNB’s Digital Banking channels are synonymous with how the brand is perceived in the market:





FNB was recently named as South Africa’s Most Valuable Banking Brand in the 2018 Brand Finance Africa annual survey.





According to Brand Finance, FNB’s 22% rise to reach R19.4 billion in brand value was the biggest jump over the last year, which saw it surge past competitors in the banking category.





The bank was further recognised as Africa’s leading bank in The Banker’s, Top 500 Banking Brands Report 2018.





Ranked 141st in the global banking table, with a brand valuation of $1.4bn, FNB grew its brand value by 23% in the past year.





“These accolades are testament to our ongoing commitment to deliver a consistent brand experience to our customers in a highly competitive market environment. We will continue to innovate and pioneer the use of technology and data to provide customer centric solutions that address the ever-changing needs of consumers,” concludes Virgillito.





SELFIE BANKING





FNB launches a new digital innovation allowing customers to open bank accounts by taking a selfie and uploading it into the bank's App, May 16. PHOTO: Siphelele Dludla/ANA



FNB in May launched a new digital platform which allows individuals and businesses to open bank accounts in a few minutes by taking a selfie and uploading it into the bank's App.



Speaking at the launch at FNB's headquarters in Sandton, chief executive Jacques Celliers said "Selfie" - the name of the service - was the bank's latest step towards paperless banking.

He said the App would move the bank "from being a digital innovator to being a data-driven contextual platform disruptor". It had taken at least 18 months and more than 500 tech staff members to build and the bank was leveraging the relationship it had with third parties like the department of home affairs to make it a success.

"The real message is that we are on this exponential helpfulness journey. And now, with the help of technology, we can do so much more than we used to do. That's our purpose," Celliers said.



