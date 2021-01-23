FNB offers virtual card to customers

DURBAN - FNB individual and business customers who use the FNB and/or RMB Private Bank apps will now have access to theFNB Virtual Card.

The Virtual Card can be linked it to a debit, credit or fusion account at no additional cost to shop safely and conveniently.

Customers also have the option to create multiple Virtual Cards for each transactional account.

Raj Makanjee, FNB Payments Executive said, “The roll-out of our Virtual Card offers our individual and business customers a wider choice of safer payment methods when shopping online or at a point of sale. The distinct differentiators of world-class security and convenience make our Virtual Card a preferable transactional method for customers to better manage their money. The roll-out affirms our intent to continue leading a new era in payments for both consumers and businesses”.

“One of the key security features on our Virtual Card is a dynamic Card Verification Value (CVV) security number that changes every hour to help customers minimise the risk of fraud. The Virtual Card is safely stored on the app and customers can temporarily block, cancel or replace their Card via the app,” said Chris Labuschagne, CEO of FNB Card.