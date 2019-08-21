South Africa - Johannesburg - 13 August 2019 - The FNB Wesbank head quarters on Enterprise Road, Fairlands. The building was constructed around 2008 is sight seen by hundreds of thousands of drivers on a daily basis travelling on the N1 Western Bypass and Beyers Naude Drive. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - First National Bank said on Wednesday it had joined forces with Future Females as the main sponsor of all its South African chapters in a bid to accelerate the pace of developing women entrepreneurship. The partnership will facilitate the roll-out of regional monthly events and workshops where entrepreneurs can connect, learn and be inspired by experts and peers.

“FNB remains committed to growing women-owned and led businesses in South Africa. Part of that approach entails entering into strategic partnerships to help female entrepreneurs from all backgrounds and cultures to start, run and grow sustainable businesses," said Nicole Christopulo, spokeswoman for the "women in business" segment at FNB Business.

"As a result, we found it fitting to collaborate with an international women focused movement that has strong roots in the country. This initiative will provide us with a reliable platform to connect, collaborate, share information and help a wide range of female entrepreneurs with business development support that goes beyond traditional banking."

Future Females co-founder Lauren Dallas said the partnership with FNB would enable the movement to reach more women in under-served regions and equip them with the necessary business and finance skills to grow a profitable enterprise.

"Our broader aim is to create a support system for female entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, which will include constant inspiration, support, coaching, and funding," she said.

Every month Future Females and FNB will host regional topical events focusing on a specific theme in business and personal development.The resources will be digitally shared with the community through blogs, videos and newsletters. Offline workshops will also be hosted to go into more detail on specific skills.

“At FNB Business, we strongly believe that supporting women owned and led businesses in South Africa can also contribute significantly in growing our economy and creating more employment opportunities in this tough economic environment,” Christopulo said.

Future Females has over 13,000 members, with a digital reach of 85,000. It holds monthly events in 10 chapters across South Africa, namely Cape Town, Durban, Joburg, Khayelitsha, Limpopo, Mahikeng, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria, Paarl and Stellenbosch.

- African News Agency (ANA)