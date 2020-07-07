FNB to discontinue cheque issuance from January 2021

DURBAN - FNB has announced that it will be discontinuing the issuing of cheques by 01 January 2021.

Customers who still use cheques have been given a six months’ notice period to adapt to alternative forms of payments.

This decision follows the declining use of cheques locally and globally, coupled with the recent announcement made by the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA) to reduce the maximum value of cheque limits from R500 000 to R50 000 in May this year.

Kenneth Matlhole, FNB Business Product Head said that, as of 1 January 2021, FNB clients will no longer be able to issue cheques. However, the bank will still honour other banks cheque payments until further notice.

Matlhole said, "South Africa has seen an annual decrease of 30 percent in cheque usage, making cheques contributing less than 0.1 percent of the total payments ecosystem in South Africa. During level 5 lockdown, volumes decreased by 80 percent and we have seen businesses continue to adapt to more digital and secure options of transacting".