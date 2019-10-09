DURBAN – FNB has revealed plans to grow its branch network by adding seven more branches to its existing national footprint of 619 branches in South Africa.
Before the end of its financial year, the bank plans to open additional branches in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng and the Western Cape.
The move to introduce additional branches is aligned to the bank’s strategy to provide convenient interfaces that offer the best technology and advice to help customers with better money management decisions.
Customers will receive personalised service from specialist consultants who will be able to assist in resolving complex queries and the bank will also offer customers a choice of self-service channels to bank efficiently.
The chief executive of FNB Points of Presence, Lee-Anne van Zyl said: "We offer customers a wider choice of interfaces to access our services because we understand that their needs vary.