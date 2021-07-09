FNB to open 50 community branches over three years

The bank said this was part of its efforts to be accessible to its retail and commercial customers across the country.

FIRST National Bank (FNB) plans to grow its investment in local communities by opening an additional 50 community branches by 2023, it said yesterday.

FNB chief executive Jacques Celliers said: “In the past three years, we’ve opened 14 new branches and revamped over 130 to cater to customer needs via assisted and unassisted channels. In our points of presence, our aim is to ensure that the right services are available within proximity to our customers. As a result, we have maintained consistent investment in our vast network spanning nearly 600 branches and approximately 5 000 ATMs in local markets across South Africa.”

FNB said its branch network played an important role in the provision of essential services beyond banking.

“The bank is part of industry efforts to help the Department of Home Affairs with the distribution of Smart IDs and passports at selected branches. The service is available at branches including Portside (Cape Town), Centurion Lifestyle (Pretoria), Merchant Place (Sandton), Lynnwood (Pretoria), Burgersfort (Limpopo), The Glen (Joburg) and Cornubia (KwaZulu-Natal),” it said.