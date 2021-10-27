FNB virtual card customers in the country can now make contactless 'Tap to Pay’ transactions

FNB customers can now use their Virtual Cards for contactless ‘Tap to Pay’ transactions in all FNB Pay enabled digital wallets such as FNB’s Tap to Pay & Scan to Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay, the bank said this week.

Jason Viljoen, FNB head of Digital Payments, says: "The expansion of our FNB Pay enabled suite of digital wallets for contactless transactions is crucial to helping customers minimise their reliance on cash and having their physical card on hand. Our Virtual Card support for such transactions means that customers get improved convenience and safety when they choose to use any of the FNB Pay enabled digital wallets. This is an important step in our journey to accelerate digital payments innovation to help individuals and businesses better manage their money."

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers could order and safely store multiple Virtual Cards on their Banking App, it said.

The Virtual Card came with a dynamic CVV number that changed regularly to minimise the risk of fraud. FNB said customers could use their Virtual Cards for eCommerce purchases, streaming services, subscription payments and QR payments via Scan to Pay on the FNB App.