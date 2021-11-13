FNB wins best SME bank in South Africa and Africa

The criteria for Best SME Bank were based on knowledge of SME markets and needs, breadth of products and services, market standing, and innovation. FNB was recognised as the bank that best meets the specialised needs of SMEs in South Africa and Africa.

Lender FNB announced this week that it had won the Best SME Bank in South Africa and Africa at Global Finance’s inaugural SME Bank Awards.

Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO, said: “To be awarded as the Best SME Bank in South Africa and Africa is truly humbling and affirms our commitment to empowering SMEs to continue playing a meaningful role in economies across our continent.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have accelerated investment in our digital platform to ensure that our commercial and retail clients can overcome operational and financial constraints caused by the global pandemic.”

In 2019, the Bank introduced its Fundaba programme to provide free interactive entrepreneurial e-learning via the FNB App. Fundaba comprises videos, podcasts, quizzes, templates and tools for clients to learn about entrepreneurship and running a business. Recently, FNB also announced a phased roll-out of innovative solutions for SMEs, such as creating a cost-effective e-commerce platform and its new Android point-of-sale devices.