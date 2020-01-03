DURBAN - FNB has announced that its partnership with the ENTERTAINER has been renewed for another year.
This will give customers access to two-for-one discounted offers at various restaurants, beauty salons, health & fitness facilities and hotels for the duration of 2020.
The ENTERTAINER app users usually pay an annual fee to access discounted offers across South Africa’s major cities - Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria. FNB and RMB Private Bank customers will once again reap these benefits at no cost, saving them a total of R1 580 between 2 January and 30 December 2020.
This proposition is also available to FNB Business customers who have access to Online Banking for Business.
Johan Moolman, Chief Executive of eBucks Rewards said, "More than 250 000 customers have registered for this value-added service. It only makes sense that we renew the partnership to provide even more customers with meaningful value which helps them with money management beyond their day-to-day banking needs. This is another way our customers can stretch their wallets during these tough economic times".