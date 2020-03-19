FNB's total transaction values performed on all digital channels topped R1.2tn

DURBAN - Digital interactions by FNB customers continue to soar with financial and non-financial transactions performed on all digital channels exceeding 470 million in December 2019 alone. In the same month, total transaction values performed on all digital channels topped R1.2 trillion. Giuseppe Virgillito, FNB Head of Digital Banking said that the efficiency, convenience and safety of digital channels is a compelling reason for most customers to use these channels as their primary way to bank. "Over the years, we have been improving the user experience and simplicity of our digital channels by aligning the platform to the needs of customers. We believe that the continuous upgrades will not only allow customers to bank efficiently, but increasingly make it easier for them to manage their money on the go in a secure environment," said Virgillito. FNB has improved the speed of the app to enable faster navigation and convenient access to various functionalities. The message functionality has been enhanced to allow customers to receive and view their messages offline as well as search within messages. Customers will also find it much easier to view existing and authorise new debit orders via DebiCheck functionality.

Customers who hold an FNB Channel Islands account can now link the account, make domestic payments and transfer funds. The enhanced experience symbolises the bank’s strategy to accelerate its platform journey in order to become a trusted money manager to its customers. This has been evident in the integration of nav>> functionality and the expansion of eBucks Rewards.

FNB has recently enhanced their benefits for eBucks earners by announcing that MR D Food is the latest partner to join the eBucks rewards programme.

Customers can now earn and spend eBucks when ordering from the Mr D Food App with their qualifying FNB/RMB Private Bank Accounts.

"We remain committed to addressing the needs of our customers through partnerships that enable safe, convenient and cost-effective ways to earn and spend eBucks. Mr D Food offers a platform for our members to enjoy a variety of meals ordered and delivered at the tap of an app, and get rewarded for it," said Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards Chief Executive.

eBucks earn and spend is only available on the Mr D Food App. Customers will order from their favourite restaurants on the Mr D Food App, using their pre-loaded qualifying FNB/RMB Private Bank cards to pay. Once the order has been placed, they need to opt in to earn eBucks by choosing the ‘Earn eBucks’ option and enter their SA ID number.

"We are very excited about this partnership with FNB and eBucks Rewards. A large number of our app users are FNB banked customers and we’ve seen these numbers grow exponentially by over 400 percent in the past 24 months,"said Devin Sinclair, Chief Executive of Mr D Food.

