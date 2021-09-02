Food delivery services to use when you are too lazy to cook

SOUTH Africa has been in lockdown for nearly a year and a half. In that time, we have turned to online and the digital world for entertainment, work and shopping. Even though we find ourselves at home most of the time, laziness gets the better of us and, when we want something to eat, we turn to delivery services.

There are a number of food delivery services available for South Africans to use. Many South African food delivery apps operate across the country, but there are some that are exclusive to particular regions. Mr D Food Mr D Food is one of the most popular and well-known food delivery service in South Africa. It offers services across the country for hundreds of restaurants. You can choose between ordering through the app or ordering on their user-friendly website.

UberEats Another food delivery service go-to is UberEats, which is also available across the country. It offers a wide variety of restaurants as well as selected grocery stores. UCook

Unlike the usual food delivery apps like UberEats and Mr D Food, UCook delivers ingredients for you to cook meals for your family. You also have the choice between low carb, vegetarian and rustic dietary requirements. UCook delivers to Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and also services a few smaller areas. Orderin

OrderIn is available across South Africa and is one of the first food delivery services. It has recently relaunched as a B2B delivery-as-a-service platform, giving retailers across various industries the power to move online and deliver goods in minutes. FitChef FitChef is a meal-kit supplier that specialises in healthy meals made with organic ingredients. Meal kits are delivered to your door, letting you live your best healthy and balanced life. FitChef also makes provision to set up a recurring order.

FitChef is available in Cape Town, Gauteng as well as parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Pick n Pay If you are not feeling up to fast food but do need groceries, Pick n Pay is a good choice. If you are looking for fresh ingredients to make your meals but don’t want to go to the supermarket, Pick n Pay will deliver to your door.

Those living in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, the East Rand, George, Soweto, Hermanus and Pietermaritzburg can make use of the app for grocery needs. Zulzi Like Pick n Pay delivery, you can get hold of fresh ingredients and medication from locations such as your nearest Woolworths, Dis-Chem and Clicks. It is worth noting that delivery will cost between R20 and R85. Zulzi delivers to Cape Town and Johannesburg suburbs.

OneCart OneCart is a grocery delivery platform that is available throughout the country. What makes OneCart different is that consumers can place an order on OneCart from multiple stores in the area and choose a delivery date and time. Your order is then routed to a personal OneCart concierge shopper who hand-picks the best products from the stores you chose.

Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 promises that your groceries will be delivered in 60 minutes. For a delivery fee of R35, shoppers from across South Africa can select what they need from their nearest Checkers store.