Food Lover’s launches Seeds of Change partnership

JOHANNESBURG - FOOD Lover’s Market, South Africa’s leading fresh produce retailer, said yesterday that it had launched the Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership, aimed at creating an opportunity for social enterprises to join the Food Lover’s Market network as a supplier.

The retailer said it was looking for businesses that were ideally socially and environmentally focused, are passionate about retail and motivated to deliver the best quality product or service.

Siglinda Lösch, the sustainability manager for the Food Lover’s Market Group, said “Food Lover’s Market is a business born out of entrepreneurship … We view social enterprises as innovators and job creators, who can become meaningful contributors to the economy if they are supported by bigger organisations – such as ours”.

“Often small businesses do not have access to the supplier networks and marketing tools to grow their business. We aim to provide the opportunity and the means for small suppliers to get the tools and training they need to be successful and operate their business as a sustainable supplier to the retail market,” she said.

Interested businesses could apply online – applications opened on January 4 and close on February 14 (https://foodloversmarket. co.za/seeds-of-changesupplier-development/).