Food Lover's Market has eco battle in the bag











JOHANNESBURG - Food Lover's Market, a leading fresh produce retailer in the country, yesterday joined the growing South African retail movement against plastic bags. The group said it had banned plastic bags in all national stores from this month, and it would be offering only paper bags, boxes and branded canvas bags.

It said this was after the successful implementation of paper straws last year and the positive response to the implementation of a ban on plastic bags in Western Cape stores this year.





Sustainability manager for the group, Siglinda Lösch said: “As a retailer firmly committed to living our values and embracing our responsibility to the environment and climate change, it was a no-brainer to implement a ban on plastic bags in our corporate stores nationally.”





Food Lover’s Market would also introduce reduced plastics on some festive bakery items, as well as some of its gourmet butchery counters, and trialling biodegradable trays with fully recyclable cling film next year.





Food Lover's Market, a leading fresh produce retailer in the country, yesterday joined the growing South African retail movement against plastic bags. The group said it had banned plastic bags in all national stores from this month, and it would be offering only paper bags, boxes and branded canvas bags. File picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Recently, Liberty Two Degrees, with a property portfolio that includes Sandton City, Eastgate and Melrose Arch, announced it would implement a “no plastic shopping bags” policy across its malls by January. Several retailers are piloting different solutions to move away from plastic. Woolworths stopped offering plastic bags at four of its stores, while Pick n Pay has introduced compostable bags.





BUSINESS REPORT