Food Lover’s Market strengthens west coast footprint with R20 million revamp of Weskus Mall store

The Food Lover’s Market Group, South Africa’s largest privately owned retailer, has announced that it will be reopening its revamped store in Weskus Mall on 24 November 2022. The group said that the state-of-the-art store is bigger, better and now boasting all the modern conveniences of a modern Food Lover’s Market store, with a new food emporium set to delight residents of the West Coast.

The retailer said it has invested R20 million into refurbishing the store. This new West Coast food emporium boasts an array of fresh food and grocery offerings and a dazzling display of shopping theatre inside. Brian Coppin, CEO of the Food Lover’s Market Group, said, “We’re a little brand with a big heart, and we truly want to be the good food neighbourhood. One of our primary objectives is to be the best store in any community we serve, and the communities of Vredenburg, Langebaan, Saldanha and surrounds are no different. Our ‘community first’ approach is to focus on offering the best in-store shopping experience, inflation-busting value and variety. We also support the community by giving back and the store will be partnering with Siyabonga Care in Vredenburg.”

Siyabonga Care focuses on children from vulnerable homes, children with disabilities, and care for young people and adults with mental and physical disabilities. “More than just a supermarket, we want to be a market for food lovers.” The biggest benefit for residents on the West Coast will be the modern all-round convenience of the new store as it will offer everything from fresh produce, a gourmet butchery and a full range of groceries.

The group went on to say that there is ample parking available, and customers can shop with peace of mind knowing that the open-plan layout of the store will lend itself to making shopping a delight - as well as having a sufficient number of tills to reduce the waiting time. Standard departments within this new state-of-the-art store have been enlarged and improved - such as: Fruit and Veg,

Butchery,

Bakery,

Seafood with both fresh and frozen fish,

Cheese & Deli,

and a Health & Happiness dried fruit and nut bar that will delight the health-conscious food lover. New departments included a Water Bar, Fresh Society - where shoppers can select fresh ingredients to make their own smoothies, juices, salads, wraps and fruit bowls, and Hot Foods - boasting delicious prepared foods such as Crispy Chicken, Bubs’ Fish & Chips and Pie O My.

A new-look wine section will feature local wines as well as premium wines, such as Chocolate Block, Rupert & Rothschild Classique and Anthonij Rupert Optima, sold at day-to-day prices. The health section will feature the You First health range from Food Lover’s Market, as well as perennial milk alternative, Buttanut. “We’ve been in the region for 20 years and believed it was the right time to reinvest in the community of the West Coast. We’re delighted with the end result, and I firmly believe that Food Lover’s Market will be the best store in the area.”