Food producer Libstar's annual earnings fall

Consumer goods producers have lifted prices to cope with surging costs for raw materials, energy and packaging after Russia's invasion of Ukraine compounded pandemic-related supply chain logjams.

Food producer Libstar on Thursday reported an 11.8% fall in full-year earnings as price rises failed to offset higher costs.

But they face a challenge in how much they can raise prices without sacrificing sales as increasingly cost-conscious consumers trade down.

Normalised headline earnings per share – the main profit measure in South Africa – from continuing operations fell to 65.3 cents from 74 cents a year earlier.

Price hikes helped the maker of Denny Mushrooms and Lancewood dairy products deliver revenue growth of 10.7% at R11.7 billion in the year ended December 31. Sales volumes rose 3% while pricing and mix changes contributed 7.7% to sales growth.