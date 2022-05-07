Food waste needs to be tackled systematically

Food-waste was a complex problem that needed to be tackled systematically, according to South African retailers Shoprite. South Africa wastes up to 10.3 million tons of food each year – and this was a problem the Shoprite Group was tackling from multiple angles.

Story continues below Advertisment

Shoprite Group’s Sustainability Manager Sanjeev Raghubir said the best way to reduce food waste is to avoid it to begin with “Our biggest efforts go into preventing food waste and losses before they occur,” Raghubir said. He said that the Group does this by reviewing its ordering, replenishment and ranging processes, using data analytics to identify food waste hotspots. For example, by optimising the product range in its delis, the Group reduced food waste by 11 percent in that department. The group also used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to fight food waste. Raghubir said that Shoprite has adopted various technologies to fight food waste. "The Group uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict sales at its stores. Replenishment orders are placed automatically, to ensure that stock is always available for customers while simultaneously reducing food waste."

Story continues below Advertisment

Various parameters were considered by the AI model. “For example, a store close to the finish line of an annual sporting event will automatically be replenished with additional convenience meals for that single day of the year,” Raghubir said. Salvaging and rescuing food was a popular process seeing increasing use abroad, and it was another important piece in preventing food from being wasted. For example, blemished bananas can be used in a banana-bread recipe. Food waste was not just a front to the hungry in a country where 2.5 million people experience hunger weekly. It also had significant environmental and economic implications. Food was wasted across the supply chain, from farm to fork. It was a complex issue, which was why Africa’s largest food retailer has adopted systematic and comprehensive plans to address it.

Story continues below Advertisment

Although the Group's procedures and practices went a long way towards reducing surplus food, it did not eliminate it altogether. Surplus food, still fit for human consumption, remained and every day the Group said it donated more than 120 000 meals to over 450 charities to fight hunger and address food security. In the past year, the Group donated surplus food valued at R138 million. It also facilitated the donation of surplus fruit and vegetables directly from farms to charities. However, not all surplus food was fit for human consumption, but the Group has a plan for this, too. Every week, Shoprite sent around 44 tons of food waste, mainly dried goods like pasta, cereals, and flour, to be converted to animal feed.

Story continues below Advertisment

Regenerative and organic farmer Farmer Angus sources over 4 tons of fruit and vegetables (not fit for human consumption) from the Basson Distribution Centre in Cape Town each week. He feeds this to his pigs and supplies an artisanal charcuterie range back to Checkers, thereby creating another circular flow of resources and avoiding waste. Even the 904 479 litres of used cooking oil recovered from Shoprite and Checkers delis last year, was used for industrial applications, including the conversion to biodiesel. Organic waste from stores and distribution centres was increasingly managed through on-site composters and off-site biodigesters. In its last financial year, the Group sent 236 tons of food waste to composting.